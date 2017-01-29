The Latest: Trump defends order to protect border - WDRB 41 Louisville News

The Latest: Trump defends order to protect border

President Trump's statement defending his orders.

LONDON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is defending his sweeping order on immigration and says he will find other ways to help those suffering from Syria's bloody civil war.

Trump says in a statement Sunday amid widespread protests that "America is a proud nation of immigrants." He says the country "will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression," but "while protecting our own citizens and border."

Trump's order halting the Syrian refugee program and temporarily suspending immigration from seven majority Muslim countries has sparked protests across the country.

Trump insists it's "not a Muslim ban" and blames the media for that suggestion.

Trump says the U.S. will resume issuing visas to all countries impacted after a review of security policies.

