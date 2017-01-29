1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Seymour, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Seymour, Indiana

Posted: Updated:
Photo provided by Indiana State Police Photo provided by Indiana State Police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman is dead after a crash in Seymour on Sunday. 

According to a release from Indiana State Police, officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car injury accident on I-65 just after 12 p.m. 

Officers say 47-year-old Kimberly Sneed of Brownstown, Indiana, was merging onto I-65 north from State Road 11 when she lost control of her Honda Civic.

The vehicle spun into the northbound lanes of I-65 before it was struck head-on by 72-year-old Anthony Bonadonna of Arlington Heights, Illinois.

Sneed was transported to the hospital where she died as a result of her injuries. 

Bonadonna and his wife, 56-year-old Diana Bonadonna were also transported to the hospital where they are being treated for serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.