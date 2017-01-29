Local head of the Presbyterian Church speaking out about Preside - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local head of the Presbyterian Church speaking out about President's Immigration order



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The head of the Presbyterian Church in Louisville is speaking out about President Trump’s executive order to ban immigration, not only how it affects the country, but also locally.

J. Herbert Nelson is the stated clerk of the Presbyterian Church, and it’s 1.7 million members.

Nelson has seen how the president’s executive order is affecting his members. 

“We have individuals who have applied for visas, who have gone through a process for a year or more who are now being stopped at airports,” Nelson said.

On Sunday, airports across the country, including Louisville, saw protesters upset over the President’s immigration and travel ban.

The order bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for the next 90 days.

Nelson says President Trump’s executive orders are discriminatory and not based on what the United States was meant to stand for.

“It takes us back to the Statue of Liberty, 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,' Do we really mean those words in the United States and what is the reflection across the globe?” Helson said.

Senate Democrats are bashing the President’s plan and are vowing to fight it.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, the President said the ban is not against Muslims, saying, “This is not about religion, this is about terror and keeping our country safe … We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days.”

Monday night Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer will be holding a rally in downtown Louisville to show his support for immigration and the affects it has on Louisville.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

