Delta grounds flights citing computer issues

Delta grounds flights citing computer issues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines grounded their U.S. domestic flights Sunday evening, citing automation issues. 

International flights are exempt, according to the FAA. 

The airline took to Twitter to respond to their customers, stating their teams are working to resolve the issue. 

Delta teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on the ground. Flights in the air remain unaffected. Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience.

