Athena's Sisters brings female veterans together through art

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Using art as a way for military women to bond.

That's the mission of Athena's Sisters, a Louisville nonprofit run by military women, for military women.

The group is busy creating art for its upcoming anniversary exhibit called 'Fibers of Athena.' 

Pieces include quilts and tapestries made from uniforms.

What started three years ago with just two women, has grown to more than 150 Kentuckiana female veterans.

Members call it a sisterhood.

"It's all about like building a sense of community, having a sense of purpose and different things like that so I think for other women to see that hey there are women out there who have served and who are functioning in society and doing things to help other people is really helpful," Meeka Lizzene McWilliams said.

The free exhibit runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday at the Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church. 

