Clark County Cares holds vigil to remember lives lost to addiction

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County is remembering the lives lost to addiction.

Clark County Cares wrapped up their annual Drug Fact Week Sunday night with a vigil at the Big Four Bridge to honor loved ones who died as a result of their addictions. 

Organizers hope this event and others in the past week will raise awareness about drug addiction.

One mother, who lost her son to addiction about a year ago, wants to remind the community that addiction is a disease that can affect anyone. 

"It makes me very sad that I'm here because it means that my child isn't. It makes me proud to know that we're trying to come up with a solution so that other people don't have to go through this," Celina Acosta said.

The week also coincided with the county health department opening its first needle exchange

