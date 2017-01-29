LMPD investigating after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD responded to a reported shooting in the 6400 block of Hunters Creek Boulevard off Lower Hunters Trace in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood just before 9:30 Sunday night.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call was received around 9:21 p.m. 

Officials say upon arrival officers located a male and a female who had been shot. They were alert and talking when they were transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries. 

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

We will provide any updates as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.