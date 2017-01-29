LMPD investigating after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD responded to a reported shooting in the 6400 block of Hunters Creek Boulevard off Lower Hunters Trace in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood just before 9:30 Sunday night.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call was received around 9:21 p.m.

Officials say upon arrival officers located a male and a female who had been shot. They were alert and talking when they were transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

We will provide any updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.