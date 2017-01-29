Turnovers plague Hoosiers in loss to Northwestern - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Turnovers plague Hoosiers in loss to Northwestern

Posted: Updated:

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -- Bryant McIntosh had 21 points and eight assists, leading surging Northwestern to a 68-55 victory over Indiana on Sunday.

The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2) held the Hoosiers to 32 percent shooting in their sixth consecutive victory. It's their longest Big Ten win streak since the 1932-33 team matched a school record with seven in a row, and their 7-2 start in conference play is their best since the 1937-38 season.

Indiana (14-8, 4-5) committed 13 turnovers while playing without leading scorer James Blackmon Jr., who got hurt during Thursday night's 90-60 loss at Michigan. The school announced Saturday the junior guard is out indefinitely with a lower leg injury.

Northwestern missed its first seven shots and fell behind 10-1 before grabbing control with a 20-2 run.

Thomas Bryant matched a career high with 23 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds for Indiana, which has split its last six games. Robert Johnson added 12 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.