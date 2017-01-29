BOZICH | Time for (another) new Number One in AP College Basketball Top 25

The Western Kentucky football team was snubbed in the USA Today pre-season coaches poll on Thursday but a game-by-game look at the WKU season shows more success ahead.More >>
Kentucky has not won eight games in a season since 2007. Can Mark Stoops guide the improved Wildcats to that number this season?More >>
In Las Vegas, the over-under projected win total for the Louisville football team is 9.5. ESPN pegs the Cardinals at fewer than 9 wins. Can U of L get to 10 wins? It's a tricky path.More >>
The real villain in the Matt Elam-Greg McElroy dust-up. Nick Saban for college football commissioner. John Feinstein tees up North Carolina. Why AAU basketball stinks. Monday Muse.More >>
The status of Rick Stansbury's signature recruit at WKU is in doubt, but other coaches have shown it's possible to win without the Stansbury drama in Bowling Green.More >>
Over the last six seasons, Willie Taggart, Bobby Petrino and Jeff Brohm raised the expectations at new football coach Mike Sanford will face at Western Kentucky.More >>
Former U of L quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will answer questions from the media for first time in 11 months Thursday. Bridgewater, Calvin Pryor and Marcus Smith face uncertain NFL futures.More >>
September games that matter for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and WKU. Phil Steele's warning for the Cards. Nick Saban's warning for high school football. The Monday Muse.More >>
