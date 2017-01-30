Adopt a furry friend for Valentine's Day through Canine Cupid Feb. 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Adoptable pets will be hoping to find their forever home at this year's Canine Cupid.

Arrow Fund, which targets animal cruelty and helps animal victims recover, is sponsoring the event.

Keith Kaiser is getting to know some of the adoptable dogs looking for a love connection with a forever home at the Canine Cupid event.

The event is Thursday February 9th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Manhattan Project at 2101 Frankfort Avenue.

There will also be drink specials, specialty vendors, and a silent auction.

The event benefits the Arrow Fund.

Click here to get connected to the Arrow Fund facebook page.



Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

