Second man to be sentenced for murder of Harrison County couple

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to a double murder should learn his sentence this week.

In November, Kevin Schuler admitted to killing 57-year-old Asenath "Senie" Arnold and 70-year-old Gary Henderson.

Prosecutors say Schuler and another man, Austin Scott, killed the pair in their Harrison County home during a robbery in August of 2013. Both were 18 at the time of their arrest.

Court documents say the pair entered the home with the "intention of stealing items" such as guns, money and pills. Those documents went on to say that Henderson was stabbed 23 times.

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said in November that he intends to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Schuler as well. Schuler pleaded guilty to beating Arnold to death. Schalk initially sought the death penalty in the case.

In court Monday, the prosecution said Schuler is beyond hope of rehabilitation and it would be unsafe for him to rejoin society. Schuler was a young adult when he took part in the murders, and the defense says he's not beyond redemption and is deserving of a second chance, so they are seeking a lesser prison term.

The prosecution should wrap up its presentation Tuesday morning. The defense will then have several days to present its information.

Scott pleaded guilty in September to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for stabbing Henderson to death.

