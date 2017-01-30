Second man to be sentenced for murder of Harrison County couple

Derrick Miller says he's tired of losing his former players to crime and gun violence. Yesterday, he lost Robert Leachman.

Police have arrested a man after shots were fired near a private school in south Louisville Thursday afternoon.

One person was killed and a toddler was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Arnoldtown Road late Friday morning.

A man charged with murder was released on home incarceration Thursday morning, and LMPD Police Chief Steve Conrad has expressed his displeasure with the decision.

The owner of "The Cereal Box," a Baxter Avenue restaurant that opened less than a month ago, announced his intention to sell the business on Thursday, but says he changed his mind on Friday.

UPDATE: Owner of The Cereal Box reverses course; says he does NOT plan to sell business

Police say they've arrested three people after they were caught stealing just over $500 worth of merchandise from a local department store.

The bill allows school districts to offer an elective course on the Bible.

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to a double murder should learn his sentence this week.

In November, Kevin Schuler admitted to killing 57-year-old Asenath "Senie" Arnold and 70-year-old Gary Henderson.

Prosecutors say Schuler and another man, Austin Scott, killed the pair in their Harrison County home during a robbery in August of 2013. Both were 18 at the time of their arrest.

Court documents say the pair entered the home with the "intention of stealing items" such as guns, money and pills. Those documents went on to say that Henderson was stabbed 23 times.

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said in November that he intends to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Schuler as well. Schuler pleaded guilty to beating Arnold to death. Schalk initially sought the death penalty in the case.

In court Monday, the prosecution said Schuler is beyond hope of rehabilitation and it would be unsafe for him to rejoin society. Schuler was a young adult when he took part in the murders, and the defense says he's not beyond redemption and is deserving of a second chance, so they are seeking a lesser prison term.

The prosecution should wrap up its presentation Tuesday morning. The defense will then have several days to present its information.

Scott pleaded guilty in September to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for stabbing Henderson to death.

