Second man to be sentenced for murder of Harrison County couple - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Second man to be sentenced for murder of Harrison County couple

Posted: Updated:

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to a double murder should learn his sentence this week. 

In November, Kevin Schuler admitted to killing 57-year-old Asenath "Senie" Arnold and 70-year-old Gary Henderson.  

Prosecutors say Schuler and another man, Austin Scott, killed the pair in their Harrison County home during a robbery in August of 2013. Both were 18 at the time of their arrest.

Court documents say the pair entered the home with the "intention of stealing items" such as guns, money and pills. Those documents went on to say that Henderson was stabbed 23 times.

Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said in November that he intends to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for Schuler as well. Schuler pleaded guilty to beating Arnold to death. Schalk initially sought the death penalty in the case.

In court Monday, the prosecution said Schuler is beyond hope of rehabilitation and it would be unsafe for him to rejoin society. Schuler was a young adult when he took part in the murders, and the defense says he's not beyond redemption and is deserving of a second chance, so they are seeking a lesser prison term. 

The prosecution should wrap up its presentation Tuesday morning. The defense will then have several days to present its information.

Scott pleaded guilty in September to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for stabbing Henderson to death.

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.