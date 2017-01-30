U2 coming to Papa John's Cardinal Stadium June 16th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U2 coming to Papa John's Cardinal Stadium June 16th

LOUISVILLE Ky, (WDRB) -- Iconic band U2 announces that it is coming to Louisville.

The band's Joshua Tree Tour will visit Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on Friday, June 16th.

One Republic will open for U2.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Prices start at  $35.00 and general admission floor tickets at $70.00.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 will kick off in Vancouver on May 12th for a run of dates across North America and Europe. It also includes U2’s first ever U.S. festival headline appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival this summer.

