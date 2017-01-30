LMPD: Suspect robbed and shot victim on New Year's Eve - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD: Suspect robbed and shot victim on New Year's Eve

Posted: Updated:
Taj Williams (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Taj Williams (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man after authorities say he robbed and shot a victim.

Taj Williams, 18, was arrested on Sunday at LMPD headquarters.

Officials say Williams allegedly robbed a victim of a cell phone and money on Dec. 31, 2016. Police say the crime happened in an alley in the 300 block of South 38th Street, near West Jefferson Street.

Williams shot the victim twice, according to police.

The victim was able to identify Williams, according to investigators.

Williams is charged with robbery and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

