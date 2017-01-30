Police say Louisville man stabbed victim in the back - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say Louisville man stabbed victim in the back

Michael Hunter (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he stabbed a man in the back.

According to an arrest report, it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Sherry Road, near the intersection of Maylawn Avenue and Crittenden Drive.

Police say they were sent to a home on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived they found 59-year-old Michael W. Hunter in the driveway.

According to the arrest report, Hunter spontaneously told officers that he "wanted his money."

Police then went into the home, and found a man in the bedroom, awake and sitting on the bed. He had a cut to the left side of his face, his side, and a stab wound in his back. According to the arrest report, the victim told officers that Hunter walked into the room and began stabbing him with a knife.

Police say they found the knife on the floor of the room, near the victim's feet.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, and police say his injuries required the insertion of a chest tube.

After searching Hunter, police say they found a marijuana pipe, a crack pipe and a small amount of suspected marijuana.

Police say Hunter was arrested and charged with first degree assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

