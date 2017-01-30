UPDATE | 45-year-old woman among victims killed in alleged DUI wreck on 3rd Street Road

Kentucky State Police in Cadiz, Kentucky are asking the public for assistance after police found the remains of a woman.

Kentucky State Police in Cadiz, Kentucky are asking the public for assistance after police found the remains of a woman.

Kentucky State Police ask for public's help to investigate woman's death

Kentucky State Police ask for public's help to investigate woman's death

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified one of two victims killed in a crash in which the driver was allegedly operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

That victim has been identified as 45-year-old Jennie L. Burton.

It happened early Sunday on South Third Street Road. That's where police say 43-year-old Chad Erdley plowed into a crowd of people at high speed, hitting nine people. Of the nine, two died, including Burton.

The second deceased victim -- a male -- has not yet been identified.

According to an arrest report, Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana hours earlier. He also allegedly fell asleep several times while in the back of the police vehicle, and smelled of alcohol.

Erdley is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief and DUI. He is also facing drug charges after police say they found three Xanax pills.

A not guilty plea was entered on Erdley's behalf. District Court Judge Annette Karem denied a request that Erdley be placed on home incarceration and set his bond at $250,000, saying he is a danger to the community.

Erdley has a record that dates back to 1999, including drug and alcohol convictions, and assaulting a police officer. He is due back in court next week.

Related Stories:

Arrest made after early morning crash kills 2, injures 7

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.