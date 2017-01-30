Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starbucks brews up a hiring plan in response to President Trump's immigration changes.

The company plans to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years.

The hiring will happen in all 75 countries where it operates.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz says the plan is in response to President Trump's order to ban travel to the U.S. from people in seven nations.

The hiring proposal will begin with a focus on people who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel.

