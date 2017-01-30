ACLU receives $24 million in online donations during weekend per - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ACLU receives $24 million in online donations during weekend period

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Civil Liberties Union says it received $24.1 million in online donations over the weekend.

Officials at the ACLU say they're stunned, but excited by the surge in financial support.

Three hundred-thousand people donated, and many of the donors had never supported the group before.

The group plans to increase its staffing thanks to the new donations.

In a normal year, the activist group says it gets about $4 million in online donations.

