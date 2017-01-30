POLICE: Casey County parents arrested after 11-month-old ingests heroin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they've arrested two Casey County parents after their 11-month-old son was hospitalized due to a possible heroin overdose.

It happened at 10 a.m. on Saturday, at a home in the 700 block of Ky. Hwy. 80 in Windsor, Kentucky.

Police say they were called to the home after the child was flown to UK Hospital. The boy was not responding -- and the cause was a suspected overdose on either heroin or morphine.

According to arrest reports, the parents -- 26-year-old John Patterson and 26-year-old Leah Pallaro -- admitted that they were heroin users, and that it was possible that the child grabbed a used heroin cigarette, or cotton used to strain off the heroin before IV usage.

Police say they searched the home and found marijuana and pipes.

Both Patterson and Pallaro were arrested and charged with second degree criminal abuse. Patterson was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are currently being held in the Casey County Detention Center.

The condition of the child is not known.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.