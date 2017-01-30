Jennifer Lawrence to help workshop on west Louisville's crime st - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennifer Lawrence to help workshop on west Louisville's crime struggle

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Academy Award winning actress Jennifer Lawrence says she is putting her money behind a project to bring west Louisville's crime struggle to the stage.

The Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund has promised to "match" up to $10,000 to the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage via a current crowdfunding effort of the Fund for the Arts in Louisville, said Eric Gurevich, spokesman for the Fund for Arts. Part of the effort supports "Telling our Tales: Plays from West Louisville." The series of workshops turns life into art, helping young actors and playwrights produce pieces on the community's struggle with violence, poverty and drugs.

The crowdfunding effort runs through the end of February. "The Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund at the Fund for the Arts" will match donations to other local arts projects as well.

Find more information or to donate to the project, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.