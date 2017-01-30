Bardstown Bourbon Company doubling size of its distillery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown Bourbon Company doubling size of its distillery

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Bourbon Company is doubling the size of its distillery after just six months of production.

The new distillery has a unique program called a collaborative distilling program, which helps other people make bourbon. One of the distillery's partners in the program is Western Spirits Beverage Company out of Bowling Green.

The Bardstown Bourbon Company visitors center, restaurant and hotel haven't opened yet, but the collaborative program is so popular, it's already expanding. 

"We're going from 1.5 million proof gallons [capacity] to 3 million proof gallons," said David Mandell, Bardstown Bourbon President and CEO. "We currently have 12 partners in the distilling program. The expansion is primarily for the growth of those current 12 partners."

The next step is to hire ten to 12 new employees to help run the production 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

"The program was launched just before we started production, and we sold out our entire capacity before we even ran a drop of product through the distillery," said Master Distiller Steve Nally said.  

Bardstown Bourbon Company will open for tours in late spring or early summer. It's breaking ground on a new barrel warehouse in February, and it's still unclear when the hotel and restaurant will open. 

