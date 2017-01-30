Bardstown Bourbon Company doubling size of its distillery

Kentucky State Police in Cadiz, Kentucky are asking the public for assistance after police found the remains of a woman.

Kentucky State Police ask for public's help to investigate woman's death

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Bourbon Company is doubling the size of its distillery after just six months of production.

The new distillery has a unique program called a collaborative distilling program, which helps other people make bourbon. One of the distillery's partners in the program is Western Spirits Beverage Company out of Bowling Green.

The Bardstown Bourbon Company visitors center, restaurant and hotel haven't opened yet, but the collaborative program is so popular, it's already expanding.

"We're going from 1.5 million proof gallons [capacity] to 3 million proof gallons," said David Mandell, Bardstown Bourbon President and CEO. "We currently have 12 partners in the distilling program. The expansion is primarily for the growth of those current 12 partners."

The next step is to hire ten to 12 new employees to help run the production 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"The program was launched just before we started production, and we sold out our entire capacity before we even ran a drop of product through the distillery," said Master Distiller Steve Nally said.

Bardstown Bourbon Company will open for tours in late spring or early summer. It's breaking ground on a new barrel warehouse in February, and it's still unclear when the hotel and restaurant will open.

