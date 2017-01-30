Cards up, Cats down in AP Top 25 basketball poll - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cards up, Cats down in AP Top 25 basketball poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll is out, and it spells good news for Louisville and bad news for Kentucky.

Louisville rose to No. 6 -- a jump from No. 13, the team's ranking last week, based in part on conference wins over Pitt and North Carolina State.

Kentucky dropped to No. 8 -- a drop from No 4, from last week after losses to Kansas and Tennessee.

Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I, moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll for the second time in school history.

The Zags (22-0) jumped up from third when Villanova and Kansas both were beaten in a week when seven of the top 10 lost.

Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday. The Zags were No. 1 for the last three weeks of the 2012-13 season.

Gonzaga is the fifth team to reach No. 1 this season joining Duke, Kentucky, Villanova and Baylor.

Baylor (20-1), one of the three top 10 teams to not lose, jumped from fifth to second. The Bears had six first-place votes and were one point ahead of Kansas (19-2), which dropped one place after losing at West Virginia before winning at Kentucky. The Jayhawks had nine first-place votes.

Here are the rankings:

                  Record   Pts Prv
 1. Gonzaga (46)    22-0   1594   3
 2. Baylor (6)      20-1   1504   5
 3. Kansas (9)      19-2   1503   2
 4. Villanova (4)   20-2   1479   1
 5. Arizona         20-2   1387   7
 6. Louisville      18-4   1237  13
 7. West Virginia   17-4   1101  18
 8. Kentucky        17-4   1083   4
 9. Virginia        16-4   1061  12
10. Wisconsin       18-3   1058  15
11. UCLA            19-3    993   8
12. North Carolina  19-4    965   9
13. Oregon          19-3    863  10
14. Cincinnati      19-2    756  19
15. Florida State   18-4    727   6
16. Butler          18-4    717  11
17. Maryland        19-2    518  22
18. Saint Mary's    19-2    409  21
19. South Carolina  17-4    384  23
20. Notre Dame      17-5    363  14
21. Duke            16-5    339  17
22. Creighton       19-3    307  16
23. Purdue          17-5    264  20
24. Florida         16-5    213  25
25. Northwestern    18-4    106   --

