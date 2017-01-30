Cards up, Cats down in AP Top 25 basketball poll

Authorities say the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money.

Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.

Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.

Despite new bridges, traffic crossing Ohio River yet to return to pre-construction levels

One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.

The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll is out, and it spells good news for Louisville and bad news for Kentucky.

Louisville rose to No. 6 -- a jump from No. 13, the team's ranking last week, based in part on conference wins over Pitt and North Carolina State.

Kentucky dropped to No. 8 -- a drop from No 4, from last week after losses to Kansas and Tennessee.

Gonzaga, the last unbeaten team in Division I, moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press college basketball poll for the second time in school history.

The Zags (22-0) jumped up from third when Villanova and Kansas both were beaten in a week when seven of the top 10 lost.

Gonzaga received 46 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel Monday. The Zags were No. 1 for the last three weeks of the 2012-13 season.

Gonzaga is the fifth team to reach No. 1 this season joining Duke, Kentucky, Villanova and Baylor.

Baylor (20-1), one of the three top 10 teams to not lose, jumped from fifth to second. The Bears had six first-place votes and were one point ahead of Kansas (19-2), which dropped one place after losing at West Virginia before winning at Kentucky. The Jayhawks had nine first-place votes.

Here are the rankings:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (46) 22-0 1594 3

2. Baylor (6) 20-1 1504 5

3. Kansas (9) 19-2 1503 2

4. Villanova (4) 20-2 1479 1

5. Arizona 20-2 1387 7

6. Louisville 18-4 1237 13

7. West Virginia 17-4 1101 18

8. Kentucky 17-4 1083 4

9. Virginia 16-4 1061 12

10. Wisconsin 18-3 1058 15

11. UCLA 19-3 993 8

12. North Carolina 19-4 965 9

13. Oregon 19-3 863 10

14. Cincinnati 19-2 756 19

15. Florida State 18-4 727 6

16. Butler 18-4 717 11

17. Maryland 19-2 518 22

18. Saint Mary's 19-2 409 21

19. South Carolina 17-4 384 23

20. Notre Dame 17-5 363 14

21. Duke 16-5 339 17

22. Creighton 19-3 307 16

23. Purdue 17-5 264 20

24. Florida 16-5 213 25

25. Northwestern 18-4 106 --

