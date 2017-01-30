Groundbreaking for new medical offices at Old Brownsboro Crossing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A new, four-story medical office is being built at Old Brownsboro Crossing to meet the area's growing medical needs.

The area is already home to a Norton Children's Medical Center.

The McMahan Group, along with lead contractor Messer Construction Co., recently broke ground on the 100,000 square foot, four-story facility. The McMahan Group will lease the space to multiple tenants upon its completion in spring 2018.

The new four-story building will add jobs, and meet the areas growing medical needs

The McMahan Group hired TEG Architects, CMTA Engineers, and BTM Engineering to design the project.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.