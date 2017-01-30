Groundbreaking for new medical offices at Old Brownsboro Crossin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Groundbreaking for new medical offices at Old Brownsboro Crossing

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky.  (WDRB) - A new, four-story medical office is being built at Old Brownsboro Crossing to meet the area's growing medical needs. 

The area is already home to a Norton Children's Medical Center. 

The McMahan Group, along with lead contractor Messer Construction Co., recently broke ground on the 100,000 square foot, four-story facility. The McMahan Group will lease the space to multiple tenants upon its completion in spring 2018. 

The new four-story building will add jobs, and meet the areas growing medical needs 

The McMahan Group hired TEG Architects, CMTA Engineers, and BTM Engineering to design the project.  

