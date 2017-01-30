Early childhood programs application period for JCPS begins Wedn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Early childhood programs application period for JCPS begins Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Getting the learning process started early.

JCPS will begin taking applications for early childhood programs on Wednesday.

The application process is for tuition-based and income-based programs for children who turn 4-years-old before August 1.

Submitting an application to the program does not guarantee placement.

Applications can be submitted online or at the Edwards Education Complex, located at 701 S. Hancock Street from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Documents needed for an application are the following:

  • Photo ID (if applying in person)
  • Proof of residence
  • Child’s birth certificate 
  • Physical examination form
  • State of Kentucky immunization certificate
  • Household W-2’s or 2016 tax return(s) or other household annual income documents

Contact the Early Childhood Application Center at 502-485-7677 for further information.

