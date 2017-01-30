Kentucky State ranked one of South's best regional colleges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State ranked one of South's best regional colleges

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State University has been named one of the top regional colleges in the South, according to rankings recently released by U.S. News and World Report.

KSU ranks 16th among 56 of the South's best regional institutions.

The university's president say the recognition wouldn't be possible without the hard work of the faculty and students. He also says it means the school is moving in a positive direction.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

