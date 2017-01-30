Starbucks now using on-command ordering system - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Starbucks now using on-command ordering system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon's Alexa is now taking your coffee order for Starbucks.

Starbucks calls it "on command ordering."

The coffee giant is also testing voice-ordering through its iPhone app, but right now this feature is only available to about 1,000 customers.

Both of the voice orders are an extension of Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay.

