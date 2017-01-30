1 man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

His murder has never been solved and remains under investigation.More >>
His murder has never been solved and remains under investigation.More >>
Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.More >>
Authorities say a drunken driving suspect who was chased by police from Maryland into Pennsylvania identified herself as Hillary Clinton.More >>
Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.More >>
Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.More >>
The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The coroner's office has identified the man found dead in southwest Jefferson County Tuesday afternoon.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in southwest Jefferson County.More >>
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has arrested a Louisville man after authorities say he attempted to meet a minor for sex.More >>
The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has arrested a Louisville man after authorities say he attempted to meet a minor for sex.More >>
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money.More >>
Authorities say the suspect entered the bank and presented a note demanding money.More >>