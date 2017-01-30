1 man shot and killed in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, detectives responded to a house near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street. Once inside, LMPD says they found a man shot to death.

Family members of the victim say he was 25 years old and was found by his uncle, who called 911 after hearing several shots. LMPD is hopeful with this shooting happening in broad daylight that someone nearby saw something.

"We hope that because it is this time of day, that somebody heard something or saw someone that could lead us to the person or persons responsible," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

There are no suspects right now, and police haven't made any arrests. If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

