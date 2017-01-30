Injured bald eagle rescued from Kentucky road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Injured bald eagle rescued from Kentucky road

IRVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) - An injured bald eagle was rescued more than a week ago near Carrollton, Kentucky.

Wildlife experts are preparing to release the bird back into the wild near where it was found. The bird is currently at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Irvington, Kentucky.

The bird, who staff members now call "Carol" because of where she was found, has been there more than a week healing from a damaged elbow and scraped wing.

"She also had a puncture wound in her breast, said Dr. Michael O'Bryan, veterinarian at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary. "Those are all healed. Her range of motion is back. She can move her wings."

Pictures on social media show the bird shortly after being rescued near Carrollton,. Wildlife rescuers and even firefighters worked to save the bird, which at one point hopped into the Ohio River and swam before being captured.

It was initially reported being found on Route 36 between Milton and Carrollton. Some of the rescuers working to save the bird could not believe what it was.

"(The wildlife expert) told them it was an eagle, and they're like no it's not an eagle, there's not eagles in Kentucky," O'Bryan said. "He's like, look at it, it's an eagle, it has a white head and a black body, it's an eagle! And then they were convinced, at that point, that it was an eagle."

O'Bryan, who is now caring for the animal at Broadbent, says bald eagles have made a comeback in Kentucky. He says he wants to get the bird back in the wild as soon as possible and release her near where she was found.

"There's potential that she could have a nest or is going to nest this year," he said. "We'll try to get back to her mate so she can maybe have some babies this year. That's what we'd love to have." 

They will use a flight cage to test her abilities before sending her back to freedom.

"One of the most rewarding parts of my life is to bring an injured bird in here, and then watch them lift and take back off into the wild," O'Bryan said. "It's very rewarding."

O'Bryan says Broadbent operates solely on donations. Click here for more information.

