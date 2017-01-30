American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Louisville I - WDRB 41 Louisville News

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Louisville International Airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A commercial flight made an emergency landing at Louisville International Airport Monday evening after a possible mechanical issue was detected.

According to a written statement from American Airlines, Flight 1251 -- which left Louisville at 4:01 p.m., bound for Dallas-Fort Worth International -- returned to Louisville International Airport "after an indicator light in the cockpit reported a possible mechanical issue."

According to a spokeswoman for the airport, the flight landed safely without any issues. There were 119 individuals on board.

FlightAware, a site that tracks aircraft, indicates that the aircraft landed at Louisville International Airport at 4:46 p.m.

"Our maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft at this time," American Airlines said in a written statement. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

