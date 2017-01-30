Louisville woman from Somalia worries about her family's safety - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman from Somalia worries about her family's safety amid President Trump's immigration ban

Posted: Updated:
Hodan Shelikhali Hodan Shelikhali

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Locally, President Donald Trump executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days is being met with both praise and criticism.

A rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on Monday night was a show of support for local immigrants, especially those with loved ones who are locked out of the United States.

Hodan Shelikhali is one of those immigrants. She left Somalia years ago, hoping to find and live the American dream.

"I left there to come here so I can get a better life," she said. "I've been here 11 years."

Since then, Shelikhali has become a U.S. Citizen, brought her mother to the country and started saving to do the same for teenage siblings. But this is where you could say that dream become a nightmare.

The Shelikhali family lives in State Representative McKenzie Cantrell's district, and now she's working to try to help them reconnect.

"They were in the airport in Ethiopia with a Visa to enter the United States," Cantrell said. "They were stopped at the airport and unable to board their flight because of the Trump executive order."

The order prevents people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. President Trump says the move will improve security in the U.S.

Jim Stansbury, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party, says he supports the president's decision, but he also understands the concern and protests.

"The president is expected to protect the people of the United States, and that's what this order is doing," Stansbury said. " [But] I'm OK with peaceful protest ... I believe that refugees need to be protected and need to have safe havens."

Meanwhile, Shelikhali believes she will eventually see her family members, but she worries how they'll survive until that happens.

"They're kind of like homeless now," she said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.