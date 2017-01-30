Louisville woman from Somalia worries about her family's safety amid President Trump's immigration ban

Police in Jeffersonville are warning residents and commuters after a credit card skimming device was found Thursday at a gas station on a busy highway.

After seven years on the market, one of Kentucky's most recognizable properties may be on the verge of being sold.

Changes could be coming to Louisville’s smoking ban.

LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.

Scene of homicide investigation on Rodman Street the morning of Wednesday, May 3.

7 people have been killed in the last 7 days across Louisville

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Locally, President Donald Trump executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days is being met with both praise and criticism.

A rally at the Muhammad Ali Center on Monday night was a show of support for local immigrants, especially those with loved ones who are locked out of the United States.

Hodan Shelikhali is one of those immigrants. She left Somalia years ago, hoping to find and live the American dream.

"I left there to come here so I can get a better life," she said. "I've been here 11 years."

Since then, Shelikhali has become a U.S. Citizen, brought her mother to the country and started saving to do the same for teenage siblings. But this is where you could say that dream become a nightmare.

The Shelikhali family lives in State Representative McKenzie Cantrell's district, and now she's working to try to help them reconnect.

"They were in the airport in Ethiopia with a Visa to enter the United States," Cantrell said. "They were stopped at the airport and unable to board their flight because of the Trump executive order."

The order prevents people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. President Trump says the move will improve security in the U.S.

Jim Stansbury, chairman of the Jefferson County Republican Party, says he supports the president's decision, but he also understands the concern and protests.

"The president is expected to protect the people of the United States, and that's what this order is doing," Stansbury said. " [But] I'm OK with peaceful protest ... I believe that refugees need to be protected and need to have safe havens."

Meanwhile, Shelikhali believes she will eventually see her family members, but she worries how they'll survive until that happens.

"They're kind of like homeless now," she said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

