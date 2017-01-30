'Rally for American Values' brings thousands to downtown Louisville

The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.

The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.

After seven years on the market, one of Kentucky's most recognizable properties may be on the verge of being sold.

After seven years on the market, one of Kentucky's most recognizable properties may be on the verge of being sold.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene just after 7 a.m. Wednesday.

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.

LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.

LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.

Scene of homicide investigation on Rodman Street the morning of Wednesday, May 3.

Scene of homicide investigation on Rodman Street the morning of Wednesday, May 3.

7 people have been killed in the last 7 days across Louisville

7 people have been killed in the last 7 days across Louisville

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rally in downtown Louisville on Monday night in response to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration brought thousands of people to the Muhammad Ali Center.

The crowd of at least 7,500 gathered through the streets, many of them holding signs with one clear message: they want the U.S. to be free to anyone, no matter their religious background or where they are from.

“If they are from Sudan or across the street in New Albany, Indiana ... everyone is welcome, and I want them to grow up and to know and have that same mindset,” says Tracy Dixon, who took her 5-year old and 2-year old children to the event.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer hosted the event, entitled “Rally for American Values.” Several city leaders and local politicians lead the crowd in chants and even singing the national anthem.

Many of those at the event Monday were immigrants or refugees and said they don’t want to live in a country that prevents people from entering based on their beliefs or ethnicities.

“That is why I am here – land of the free, freedom of right and religion, freedom of speech, and freedom to do what you think is right,” said Suhil Haque, who moved to the United States from Pakistan 23 years ago.

Despite intense stance against the President Trump's orders, many at the rally are optimistic he will change or loosen his views on immigration.

“I think, yes, when there is such support, I think ultimately things will turn around, and they will get better,” Suhil said.

Mayor Fischer's office says they have no future rallies planned, but more may be a possibility.

Related Stories:

Large crowd in downtown Louisville throws support behind immigrants banned under Trump's executive order

Trump executive order leaves 14-year-old Iraqi boy in Louisville without mother

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.