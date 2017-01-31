JEFFERSON AWARD: Cancer sucks and help is available! - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JEFFERSON AWARD: Cancer sucks and help is available!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Our latest Jefferson Award winner is spreading a message that's to the point. Cancer sucks!

Mike Mulrooney's mother, Shirley, died from cancer.

In 2013, he started the group Shirley's Way by selling Cancer Sucks" T-shirts. It was a way to honor his mother by helping people struggling financially because of cancer.

"I just can't stand seeing people suffer," said Mulrooney.

He helps pay for things like overdue utilities, rent and groceries. In the past four years, the organization has raised and donated more than $100,000.

"I just don't understand why a country that has the resources that we do, why people must decide to either buy medicine or food. That's why I'm passionate about this organization" Mulrooney said. 

For more information about Shirley's Way, CLICK HERE.

If you know someone who deserves to be recognized for outstanding community service, let us know. 

About the Jefferson Awards

The Jefferson Awards initiative, sometimes called "The Nobel Peace Prize for Volunteerism," was pioneered over 40 years ago. The Jefferson Awards recognize volunteers who transform lives and strengthen communities through dedication and service. WDRB is proud to bring the Jefferson Awards to Louisville.  

CLICK HERE to nominate someone for a Jefferson Award.

