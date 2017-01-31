JEFFERSON AWARD: Cancer sucks and help is available!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our latest Jefferson Award winner is spreading a message that's to the point. Cancer sucks!

Mike Mulrooney's mother, Shirley, died from cancer.

In 2013, he started the group Shirley's Way by selling Cancer Sucks" T-shirts. It was a way to honor his mother by helping people struggling financially because of cancer.

"I just can't stand seeing people suffer," said Mulrooney.

He helps pay for things like overdue utilities, rent and groceries. In the past four years, the organization has raised and donated more than $100,000.

"I just don't understand why a country that has the resources that we do, why people must decide to either buy medicine or food. That's why I'm passionate about this organization" Mulrooney said.

