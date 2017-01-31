One injured in early morning shooting in Parkland neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

One injured in early morning shooting in Parkland neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hurt in an early morning shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Tuesday year 32nd Street and Garland Avenue. But MetroSafe says police found the victim two blocks away at 34th and Garland. 

There is no word on the victim's condition, or whether police have any suspects.

