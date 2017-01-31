South Louisville tradition: Mike Linnig's Restaurant opens for 93rd season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fried fish restaurant Mike Linnig's is now open for its 93rd season. Keith Kaiser is learning some of the secrets behind the scenes, as the family run restaurant cooks up fish, hush puppies and onion rings.

In 2017, the restaurant will have its traditional outdoor events like concerts, hot rod shows, annual Halloween celebration, and more.

It first opened its doors in 1925. Mike Linnig and his wife, Carrie Wessel started with a small roadside stand selling fresh fruits and vegetables. Now the restaurant can handle 1,000 guests.

The restaurant is located at 9308 Cane Run Road.

Non-summer hours are Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

In June, July, and August, it's open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information about Mike Linnig's.



