Trump plans to announce Supreme Court nominee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump plans to announce Supreme Court nominee

Posted: Updated:
Neil Gorsuch Neil Gorsuch
Thomas Hardiman Thomas Hardiman
William Pryor William Pryor

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Tonight, President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court.

And three federal appeals court judges are seen as the leading candidates.

Neil Gorsuch serves on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver; Thomas Hardiman works in Pittsburgh as a judge on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; and William Pryor sits as a judge on the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

President Trump says he will name his Supreme Court nominee at 8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.