Aetna still weighing options to save Humana deal

Humana and Aetna abandoned their $37 billion merger on Tuesday, ending a 19-month effort to combine the companiesMore >>
Humana and Aetna abandoned their $37 billion merger on Tuesday, ending a 19-month effort to combine the companies.More >>
Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told stock analysts on a conference call Tuesday that the company will decide whether to appeal a judge’s ruling blocking the transaction before Feb. 15, the current deadline for the merger.More >>
Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told stock analysts on a conference call Tuesday that the company will decide whether to appeal a judge’s ruling blocking the transaction before Feb. 15, the current deadline for the merger.More >>
Federal Judge John Bates says Aetna wasn't being honest when it said "major losses" were the reason it pulled out of Affordable Care Act health exchanges in 11 states last year.More >>
Federal Judge John Bates says Aetna wasn't being honest when it said "major losses" were the reason it pulled out of Affordable Care Act health exchanges in 11 states last year.More >>
The trial challenging the $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana has come to an end.More >>
The trial challenging the $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana has come to an end.More >>
The trial that will determine whether Aetna gets to buy Louisville-based Humana began Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.More >>
The trial that will determine whether Aetna gets to buy Louisville-based Humana began Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.More >>
The federal judge who will determine the fate of the $37 billion acquisition of Louisville-based Humana likely will not rule until January, according to Bloomberg and Dow Jones Business News. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Bates set a Dec. 5 trial date -- later than Humana and its purchaser Aetna had sought. The companies were trying to preserve the possibility that they could close the deal by their year-end deadline.More >>
The federal judge who will determine the fate of the $37 billion acquisition of Louisville-based Humana likely will not rule until January, according to Bloomberg and Dow Jones Business News. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Bates set a Dec. 5 trial date -- later than Humana and its purchaser Aetna had sought. The companies were trying to preserve the possibility that they could close the deal by their year-end deadline.More >>
As the Justice Department seeks to block Humana's sale to Aetna, WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts looks at what it means for Louisville.More >>
As the Justice Department seeks to block Humana's sale to Aetna, WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts looks at what it means for Louisville.More >>
A federal judge in Washington, D.C. will try to accommodate Aetna and Humana’s request for a trial on their embattled merger in the next few months, which gives the companies a shot of closing the $37 billion by their Dec. 31 deadline. U.S. District Judge John Bates said in a court filing Friday that he will try to honor the companies’ request for a decision on the case by the end of the year.More >>
A federal judge in Washington, D.C. will try to accommodate Aetna and Humana’s request for a trial on their embattled merger in the next few months, which gives the companies a shot of closing the $37 billion by their Dec. 31 deadline. U.S. District Judge John Bates said in a court filing Friday that he will try to honor the companies’ request for a decision on the case by the end of the year.More >>
GE Appliances plans to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville Appliance Park to one its four other U.S. factories, but the company said none of the 140 union workers who make the AC units here will be laid off.More >>
GE Appliances plans to shift production of a hotel-room air conditioner from Louisville Appliance Park to one its four other U.S. factories, but the company said none of the 140 union workers who make the AC units here will be laid off.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association plans to formally take responsibility to pay up to $6 million to athletics director Tom Jurich under a deal that former U of L President James Ramsey gave Jurich in 2014 through the U of L Foundation.More >>
The University of Louisville Athletics Association plans to formally take responsibility to pay up to $6 million to athletics director Tom Jurich under a deal that former U of L President James Ramsey gave Jurich in 2014 through the U of L Foundation.More >>
John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's International, has resigned from the University of Louisville athletics association board.More >>
John Schnatter, founder and CEO of Papa John's International, has resigned from the University of Louisville athletics association board.More >>
Louisville software company Interapt is taking over a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood and planning to grow to about 250 employees over the next few years. Interapt, founded by Ankur Gopal in 2009, will renovate a 22,000-square-foot warehouse at 1226 Rowan Street for its new office, according to a new release from Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
Louisville software company Interapt is taking over a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood and planning to grow to about 250 employees over the next few years. Interapt, founded by Ankur Gopal in 2009, will renovate a 22,000-square-foot warehouse at 1226 Rowan Street for its new office, according to a new release from Gov. Matt Bevin.More >>
Two weeks since he made explosive comments about the University of Louisville Athletics Association and its director Tom Jurich, Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter rebuffed a horde of reporters who attempted to ask him to elaborate.More >>
Two weeks since he made explosive comments about the University of Louisville Athletics Association and its director Tom Jurich, Papa John’s International CEO John Schnatter rebuffed a horde of reporters who attempted to ask him to elaborate.More >>
Nineteen months after Google Fiber first expressed interest in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the ultrafast Internet service is coming to the city.More >>
Nineteen months after Google Fiber first expressed interest in Louisville, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday that the ultrafast Internet service is coming to the city.More >>
Longtime Louisville real estate developer Carl Ray Jr. died Tuesday at age 77, according to Eileen Nelson Smith, his associate for 32 years. Ray's projects included the Spring Hill and Holly Springs subdivisions, the River Green business park and the Old Henry Crossings office.More >>
Longtime Louisville real estate developer Carl Ray Jr. died Tuesday at age 77, according to Eileen Nelson Smith, his associate for 32 years. Ray's projects included the Spring Hill and Holly Springs subdivisions, the River Green business park and the Old Henry Crossings office.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation on Tuesday adopted a detailed budget to guide its spending in the upcoming year -- a basic financial management procedure that the $900 million organization never undertook during the 14-year administration of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation on Tuesday adopted a detailed budget to guide its spending in the upcoming year -- a basic financial management procedure that the $900 million organization never undertook during the 14-year administration of former U of L President James Ramsey.More >>