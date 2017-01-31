Aetna still weighing options to save Humana deal

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. will try to accommodate Aetna and Humana’s request for a trial on their embattled merger in the next few months, which gives the companies a shot of closing the $37 billion by their Dec. 31 deadline. U.S. District Judge John Bates said in a court filing Friday that he will try to honor the companies’ request for a decision on the case by the end of the year.

As the Justice Department seeks to block Humana's sale to Aetna, WDRB.com business reporter Chris Otts looks at what it means for Louisville.

SUNDAY EDITION | If government kills Humana deal, would Louisville be better off?

The federal judge who will determine the fate of the $37 billion acquisition of Louisville-based Humana likely will not rule until January, according to Bloomberg and Dow Jones Business News. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge John Bates set a Dec. 5 trial date -- later than Humana and its purchaser Aetna had sought. The companies were trying to preserve the possibility that they could close the deal by their year-end deadline.

The trial that will determine whether Aetna gets to buy Louisville-based Humana began Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The trial challenging the $37 billion merger between Aetna and Humana has come to an end.

U.S. Department of Justice to decide whether to approve merger between Humana and Aetna

Federal Judge John Bates says Aetna wasn't being honest when it said "major losses" were the reason it pulled out of Affordable Care Act health exchanges in 11 states last year.

Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told stock analysts on a conference call Tuesday that the company will decide whether to appeal a judge’s ruling blocking the transaction before Feb. 15, the current deadline for the merger.

Humana and Aetna abandoned their $37 billion merger on Tuesday, ending a 19-month effort to combine the companies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Aetna executives are still not ready to say whether they will give up on their proposed $37 billion acquisition of Louisville-based Humana in the face of a federal judge's order blocking the deal on antitrust grounds.

Aetna continues to evaluate whether it will appeal the Jan. 23 order, Aetna CEO Mark Bertolini told stock analysts on a conference call Tuesday.

The company will have to decide whether to abandon the deal or work out an extension with Humana by Feb. 15, the current deadline for the merger, Bertolini said.

"We're going to take all of that time to make sure we have pursued all potential opportunities to either appeal or not," Bertolini said. "...We are in no rush given that we are literally two weeks away from having to make that decision."

If the deal is terminated, Aetna would owe Humana a $1 billion break-up fee. Humana declined to comment on Tuesday.

One analyst asked whether Aetna and Humana could come up with an alternative plan to divest some of the combined company's assets in a way that might satisfy federal authorities.

The companies had planned to sell some of their business to Molina Healthcare for $117 million, but the proposal failed to allay the Justice Department and judge's concerns about competition following the merger.

Bertolini said it's "way too early" to say whether such a strategy might be effective.

"It's been eight days since we received the ruling. It took a few days to read it and understand it to a level of depth necessary to consider next moves and we're in the process of making all those next moves now," Bertolini said.

