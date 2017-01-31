Louisville man charged with four counts of robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say robbed two local businesses.

Daniel Jones, 21, was arrested Monday at his home in the 1700 block of West Gaulbert Street, near Dixie Highway.

According to an arrest report, Jones robbed the Subway restaurant, located at 1442 Dixie Highway, on Jan. 26. Police say Jones entered the business "armed with a handgun and demanded and received the business' cash."

Authorities say Jones returned to the Subway store on Monday, Jan. 30, armed with a handgun, with plans to rob the store. Officials say the store owner pulled out a gun and pointed it at Jones, who then fled.

Investigators say Jones also robbed King's Beauty Supply, located at 1729 Dixie Highway, on Monday. According to police, Jones entered the business armed with a handgun. He allegedly demanded and received money. Police also say he stole money from a store customer.

According to police, Jones confessed and evidence was found inside his home.

Jones is charged with four counts of robbery. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

