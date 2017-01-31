Additional performers announced for 2017 Forecastle Festival - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Additional performers announced for 2017 Forecastle Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several additional performers have been announced for this year's Forecastle Festival.

Festival organizers released details about the additional performers on Tuesday.

The additional acts performing at this year's festival include:

  • Sturgill Simpson
  • Phantogram
  • Spoon
  • Capital Cities
  • Tycho
  • Real Estate
  • What So Not
  • K.Flay
  • Whitney
  • Classixx

The additional artists will join the previously announced lineup, which includes LCD Soundsystem, Weezer, Odesza and Cage the Elephant.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Forecastle Festival.

It takes place July 14-16 at Waterfront Park.

Tickets are available now on the festival's website.

