New Twitter account provides updates on efforts to solve sex assault cases in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now keep an eye on the work being done by Kentucky authorities to solve a backlog of sexual assault cases.
The latest update from the Twitter account says 26 DNA profiles have been entered into DNA databases -- and kits from 75 Kentucky counties have been shipped for testing.
Thousands of rape kits in Kentucky have not been tested. The kits contain physical evidence from a victim after a sexual assault has occurred.
They've been sitting on shelves, sometimes for years, leaving victims in limbo.
