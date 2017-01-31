New Twitter account provides updates on efforts to solve sex ass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Twitter account provides updates on efforts to solve sex assault cases in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now keep an eye on the work being done by Kentucky authorities to solve a backlog of sexual assault cases.

Follow Kentucky Backlog on Twitter

The latest update from the Twitter account says 26 DNA profiles have been entered into DNA databases -- and kits from 75 Kentucky counties have been shipped for testing.

Thousands of rape kits in Kentucky have not been tested.  The kits contain physical evidence from a victim after a sexual assault has occurred.

They've been sitting on shelves, sometimes for years, leaving victims in limbo.

