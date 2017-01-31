Louisville woman sentenced for incest, sodomy and sex abuse - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman sentenced for incest, sodomy and sex abuse

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 40-year-old Louisville woman has been sentenced for incest, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. 

Kelly Lynn South took a plea deal to spend the next 16 years in prison. 

The Attorney General's Office says the crimes happened between Sept. 2012 and Sept. 2015. She was arrested in October of that year after an investigation by the Louisville Metro Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

As part of her sentencing, South must register as a lifetime sex offender. 

