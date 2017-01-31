POV | Old Louisville’s food situation is desperate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POV | Old Louisville’s food situation is desperate

Posted: Updated:

It’s always easy to find problems. But it’s often more difficult to identify villains to blame for those problems.

Take the recent closing of Old Louisville’s Kroger store. The distress this is causing in the lives of many nearby elderly, disabled and low income residents is very real. But who can honestly be blamed?

Not Kroger, which lost millions of dollars operating the store in recent years.

Not city government, which was trying to convince Kroger to stay while also searching for other grocers as possible replacements months before the imminent closing became public knowledge.

And certainly not the store’s customers, who, I’m sure, supported the store as much as their relatively low incomes would allow.

Kroger’s offer of a weekly shuttle to one of their other nearby stores is nice, but it won’t solve the problem. And the news that Sav-a-Lot may be interested in moving in as a replacement is encouraging, but by no means a sure thing.

The fact that our city now has exactly zero options for a wide variety of healthy, nutritious foods in such a densely populated area of people with limited transportation options is cause for alarm. And if our government and business leaders truly embrace our claim of being a “compassionate city,” they’ll make sure this problem remains on the front burner until it’s solved.

If you have any ideas, call and share them.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.