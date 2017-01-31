POV | Old Louisville’s food situation is desperate

It’s always easy to find problems. But it’s often more difficult to identify villains to blame for those problems.

Take the recent closing of Old Louisville’s Kroger store. The distress this is causing in the lives of many nearby elderly, disabled and low income residents is very real. But who can honestly be blamed?

Not Kroger, which lost millions of dollars operating the store in recent years.

Not city government, which was trying to convince Kroger to stay while also searching for other grocers as possible replacements months before the imminent closing became public knowledge.

And certainly not the store’s customers, who, I’m sure, supported the store as much as their relatively low incomes would allow.

Kroger’s offer of a weekly shuttle to one of their other nearby stores is nice, but it won’t solve the problem. And the news that Sav-a-Lot may be interested in moving in as a replacement is encouraging, but by no means a sure thing.

The fact that our city now has exactly zero options for a wide variety of healthy, nutritious foods in such a densely populated area of people with limited transportation options is cause for alarm. And if our government and business leaders truly embrace our claim of being a “compassionate city,” they’ll make sure this problem remains on the front burner until it’s solved.

If you have any ideas, call and share them.

I’m Bill Lamb and that’s my Point of View.