New Albany gives go-ahead to wrap up its portion of Ohio River G - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany gives go-ahead to wrap up its portion of Ohio River Greenway Project

Posted: Updated:
(Photo courtesy: OhioRiverGreenway.org) (Photo courtesy: OhioRiverGreenway.org)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Tuesday, the city of New Albany gave the go-ahead to wrap up its portion of the Ohio River Greenway Project.

According to a news release, New Albany's Board of Public Works and Safety approved the beginning of construction on the final stretch of the project.

"Construction will begin shortly, with cranes and materials being moved in this week," the news release stated. "Work will then begin on the foundation of the board walk beginning February 6th, and will necessitate driving H-piles (square, structural beams) deep into the ground to secure the structure. The driving of H-piles can be loud at times, but work will be restricted to normal construction hours."

This portion of the project, combined with Clarksville's new construction, represents an investment of more than $10 million, according to the news release. The release states that INDOT funds cover 80 percent of the project cost, and the city of New Albany is responsible for the other 20 percent.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.