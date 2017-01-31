Missouri man who broke cane defending bus driver from attack get - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Missouri man who broke cane defending bus driver from attack gets two new ones

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Missouri man who broke his cane saving a bus driver from an attack has received a big thank-you and two new canes.

Rodney Goldman was riding the bus in Kansas City over the weekend, when he saw a man attack the driver. That's when Goldman got up and started beating the attacker with his cane, ending the attack. 

The incident was caught on camera, and the suspect was later arrested.

Goldman's cane broke during the attack, so a medical equipment company gave him two brand new ones. He says he already has a favorite -- and it's made of metal. 

"Just in case I have to put it on somebody again I wont have to put it on them too bad," Goldman said. "Two or three hits with this and you'll act right."

Lynn Judge, the bus driver Goldman saved from the attack, is just grateful Goldman stepped in. 

"I love him so much and I don't even know him," Judge said. "He's a good person, and I really am so thankful he was there for me."

The bus company gave Goldman a lifetime pass and a card signed by all the drivers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.