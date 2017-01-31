Aloft Hotel opens in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel in east Louisville is keeping up with the latest trends.

Aloft held its grand opening Tuesday morning. The hotel is on the corner of Indian Lake Drive and Westport Road near Springhurst.

It's five stories tall, has 126 rooms and features a bar and restaurant.

Hotel officials say guests will notice the urban feel, aimed towards the younger generation.

"You have the concrete floors, exposed ceilings, a lot of beams showing," said Aloft spokeswoman Zedtta Wellman. "That seems to be the new trend now with hotels. To see just the raw effect of construction."

Last week, Southern Living Magazine named Aloft Louisville Downtown one of the South's best new hotels.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.