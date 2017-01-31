Aloft Hotel opens in east Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Aloft Hotel opens in east Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel in east Louisville is keeping up with the latest trends.

Aloft held its grand opening Tuesday morning. The hotel is on the corner of Indian Lake Drive and Westport Road near Springhurst.

It's five stories tall, has 126 rooms and features a bar and restaurant.

Hotel officials say guests will notice the urban feel, aimed towards the younger generation. 

"You have the concrete floors, exposed ceilings, a lot of beams showing," said Aloft spokeswoman Zedtta Wellman. "That seems to be the new trend now with hotels. To see just the raw effect of construction."

Last week, Southern Living Magazine named Aloft Louisville Downtown one of the South's best new hotels. 

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.