Cincinnati Zoo names week-old baby hippo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden has named its week-old baby hippo.

The hippo's name is Fiona, according to a news release. The name means "fair."

The calf arrived six weeks earlier than her expected March due date, and has been receiving critical care from Zoo staff since it was determined that she was too weak to stand and nurse from her mom.

"Even though Fiona's not out of the woods yet, every baby needs a name and her animal care team thought the name was a perfect fit for their 'fair' little girl," said Christina Gorsuch, curator of mammals at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to the news release.

Officials say the baby hippo will need to learn to nurse on her own, walk, swim and get bigger. She weighed only 29 pounds when she was born, which is about 25 pounds lighter than the lowest recorded birth weight for this species.

