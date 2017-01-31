CONFIRMED: U.S. Senate confirms Elaine Chao as Secretary of Tran - WDRB 41 Louisville News

CONFIRMED: U.S. Senate confirms Elaine Chao as Secretary of Transportation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Senate has confirmed Elaine Chao to serve as Transportation Secretary in the President Trump administration.

Chao is the wife of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. She served as Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush and as Deputy Secretary of Transportation under President George H.W. Bush.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

