Indiana governor cautiously backs Trump immigration order

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana's governor is giving cautious support to President Donald Trump's executive order restricting refugees and immigration into the country.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says the country's highest duty is to protect its citizens and borders. Holcomb says in a statement that he will monitor implementation and the impact of Trump's order on the state.

He says he hopes for no adverse effects on the welcoming environment for Indiana's law-abiding international community.

Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young has expressed support for Trump's order, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly says the order isn't consistent with American values and could give recruitment fodder to terrorist groups.

Trump's order temporarily bans immigration from seven countries with majority-Muslim populations and suspends the United States' entire refugee program.

