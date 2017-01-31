UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting on Southwest - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting on Southwestern Parkway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of the person who died in a shooting that happened Tuesday on Southwestern Parkway, near Shawnee Park.

The victim was 18-year-old Joshua Lee Hodgens, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Haag. Officials say Hodgens suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Louisville Metro Police say Hodgens' body was found in a yard between two houses in the area of Southwestern Parkway and River Park Drive.

A neighbor says the house next door is empty, and she doesn't know Hodgens. His body was found in her yard.

A call about the shooting was received shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said, "Obviously when we have a scene we try to cordon off as much property we can to find any clues that may be pertinent to this investigation."

Wayne Booker, who was attending a funeral in the area, said, "I'm down here for a funeral, so it sure (is) just crazy that someone else got killed. (It's) crazy out there. (You) got to be careful out in them streets."

This marks Louisville's fifth murder of 2017.

Detectives are interviewing neighbors, but there are no suspects.

Several people say they didn't hear or see anything.

Anyone with information can call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.