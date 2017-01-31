UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting on Southwestern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have released the name of the person who died in a shooting that happened Tuesday on Southwestern Parkway, near Shawnee Park.

The victim was 18-year-old Joshua Lee Hodgens, according to Deputy Coroner Michael Haag. Officials say Hodgens suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Louisville Metro Police say Hodgens' body was found in a yard between two houses in the area of Southwestern Parkway and River Park Drive.

A neighbor says the house next door is empty, and she doesn't know Hodgens. His body was found in her yard.

A call about the shooting was received shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said, "Obviously when we have a scene we try to cordon off as much property we can to find any clues that may be pertinent to this investigation."

Wayne Booker, who was attending a funeral in the area, said, "I'm down here for a funeral, so it sure (is) just crazy that someone else got killed. (It's) crazy out there. (You) got to be careful out in them streets."

This marks Louisville's fifth murder of 2017.

Detectives are interviewing neighbors, but there are no suspects.

Several people say they didn't hear or see anything.

Anyone with information can call 574-LMPD (5673).

