UPDATE: 49-year-old man among victims killed in crash involving alleged DUI driver

Chad Erdley (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Chad Erdley (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified the second victim who died in a crash on Old Third Street Road early Sunday morning.

According to Dr. Barbara Weakley-Jones of the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 49-year-old Stacy G. Walker. Walker died of blunt force trauma just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

On Monday, the coroner's office also identified 45-year-old Jennie L. Burton as the other victim who died in the crash.

It happened early Sunday on South Third Street Road. That's where police say 43-year-old Chad Erdley plowed into a crowd of people at high speed, hitting nine people. Of the nine, both Walker and Burton died.

According to an arrest report, Erdley admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana hours earlier. He also allegedly fell asleep several times while in the back of the police vehicle, and smelled of alcohol.

Erdley is charged with two counts of murder, seven counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of criminal mischief and DUI. He is also facing drug charges after police say they found three Xanax pills.

A not guilty plea was entered on Erdley's behalf Monday morning. District Court Judge Annette Karem denied a request that Erdley be placed on home incarceration and set his bond at $250,000, saying he is a danger to the community. 

Erdley has a record that dates back to 1999, including drug and alcohol convictions, and assaulting a police officer. He is due back in court next week. 

